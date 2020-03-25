While as of March 23 the April 7 election is expected to be held as planned, because of the increasing concerns for social distancing of groups of people, the Town of Hayward is recommending that voters vote absentee in the election.
Residents of the Town of Hayward have been asked to follow guidelines issued by the town board for absentee voting in the election. Voters are asked to use the myvote.wi.gov website to request an absentee ballot. The request will be sent directly to the town clerk and the ballot will be mailed to the voter.
Voters also can email the town clerk directly at townofhayward@cheqnet.net. They should include their name, address and a copy of their photo ID.
In addition, the Clerk will be available to do in-person absentee voting, but by appointment only. Voters are asked to make the in-person voting as a last resort. The town clerk, Bryn Hand, can be contacted at townofhayward@cheqnet.net or (715) 634-4123 to verify hours. The clerk is the only town official who can provide up to date information on the voting protocol and hours.
Town of Hayward officials said the town will hire extra cleaning staff and will take all necessary precautions and safeguards to keep the community and residents safe for the election no matter how they choose to vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.