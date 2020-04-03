A local businessman who serves as a Town of Hayward Board supervisor was arrested Thursday, April 2, on charges of possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said that at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, officers from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the City of Hayward Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and U.S. Forest Service executed a search warrant at a residence near O’Brien Hill Road, south of State Hwy. 77 in the Town of Hayward.
Mrotek said the search warrant was obtained after county law enforcement received tips from multiple sources regarding drug trafficking from the residence.
As a result of the investigation and execution of the search warrant, Daniel D. Cousins Sr., 44, of Hayward was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. maintaining a drug dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers seized approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and firearms, Mrotek said.
Cousins is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail awaiting a court appearance on the charges.
Cousins formerly operated Northwoods Behavioral Health Services LLC in Hayward as director and licensed therapist. The business closed in February, 2018.
Cousins also has operated Cuz’s Custom Care Center at his address.
