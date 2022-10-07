...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
top story
Town of Hayward awarded $722,290 to complete bicycle/pedestrian trail loop
MADISON — On Thursday, Oct. 6, Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced 72 community transportation projects across the state will receive federal funding over the next five years through WisDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). More than $35 million will be allocated to these TAP projects to help create or enhance opportunities for safe non-motorized transportation.
One of the 72 is the Town of Hayward that will receive a $722,290 grant to complete a bike/pedestrian trail loop around the City of Hayward, from Nyman Avenue/Hospital Road off Hwy. 77, Hospital Road to Airport Road to Hwy. 77, along Hwy. 77 to Wheeler Road and connecting to Chippewa Trail, a designated bike route.
