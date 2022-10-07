MADISON — On Thursday, Oct. 6, Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced 72 community transportation projects across the state will receive federal funding over the next five years through WisDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). More than $35 million will be allocated to these TAP projects to help create or enhance opportunities for safe non-motorized transportation.

One of the 72 is the Town of Hayward that will receive a $722,290 grant to complete a bike/pedestrian trail loop around the City of Hayward, from Nyman Avenue/Hospital Road off Hwy. 77, Hospital Road to Airport Road to Hwy. 77, along Hwy. 77 to Wheeler Road and connecting to Chippewa Trail, a designated bike route.

