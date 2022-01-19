Toby Jon Wood left this world to be with his Lord and Savior in Heaven on Jan. 1, 2022.
Toby was born in Wray, Colorado, on Aug. 28, 1958, the firstborn son of Don and Patty Wood. Toby was a rough and tumble child, always up for adventure and harmless mischief, with a kind heart and a soft spot for underdogs. Growing up working at his father’s gas station/garage, and his grandparent’s farm, his knack for fixing vehicles and implements became apparent — skills that he carried with him throughout his life. Toby was always willing to help someone with a challenging repair, the dirtier the better (Patti can attest to that). After a number of years as a ranch hand on the family farm, his wanderlust got the best of him and he headed out for the wilds of Montana, then a life over the road. But all the while he knew something was missing, something he found in Patti Sweeney, whom he married on July 27, 1991.
Toby and Patti moved to northern Wisconsin in 1994, to be closer to her family and perhaps put down some roots. Over his 27-plus years in Wisconsin, Toby put his talents to work at Concor Tool, Stueber Beverages, Co-op Tire Center and WP Beverages. Toby was a lifelong outdoorsman — he grew up pheasant hunting in Colorado, and loved to deer hunt in Wisconsin. As he aged Toby preferred to feed the deer and the birds, and he loved to garden. He had a deep appreciation for the beauty of nature, as well as the challenges it offered. He was an avid reader and especially loved books that chronicled tales of survival and adventure and exploration, and movies and documentaries about the same. Toby would have fit right in 150 years ago in the heady days of America’s youth.
Underneath the tough exterior, Toby was a guy who was willing to help anyone in need, anytime. He was very loyal to his family and friends. People knew he was a man to be counted on, something he was very proud of — a man is only as good as his word. In recent years Toby became reacquainted with the Bible, which very much helped him develop a deep sense of compassion and forgiveness, and humility. Toby would be the first person to tell you that he was not the man he used to be — that while we are a culmination of our experiences and our past, what is important is not who you were but rather who you became. He was very much at peace with who he became.
Toby leaves behind the love of his life, Patti; his mother, Patty Wood; brother, Chris (Kathy) Wood; nieces, Heather, Keira (Ryan) and Cheyenne (Brock); great-nieces Autumn, Aspen and Kitsyn, and great-nephews Austin and Brodrick. His Hayward family includes the Sweeneys and Greenes: father-in-law, Tom Sweeney Sr.; and in-laws, Tom (Sharon), Dan(Carrie) and Connie(John), along with Liz, Thomas, Alex and Johnathon. He had many friends, old and new, whom he loved and cherished.
And though he is greatly missed, we are all comforted to know he is reunited with his father, his grandparents, his puppies and a whole lot of people that loved him and are proud of him. Rest in Peace Toby.
In lieu of flowers, Toby would ask that you catch up with a family member, visit an old friend, say a prayer for someone who needs it and keep your loved ones close.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
