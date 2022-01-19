Recently, the Tiger Cat Flowage Lake Association (TCFLA) Inc. announced the award winners of its 2021 Pike Improvement Project.
The project was a northern pike fishing contest from June 1 to Dec. 1. Those who caught fish registered the actual fish or a photo and each registration generated a ticket used in a drawing to award the grand prize. First and second prize winners were based on the number of fish registered.
The $500 grand prize was awarded to Landon White; the first place prize went to Gib Purtell, winning $300; and $200 second-place prize went to Jean Purtell.
“Pike are an introduced species in the Tiger Cat Chain, having been there for less than 30 years,” said Max Wolter, fisheries biologist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. “Managing for quality pike and muskellunge populations in this chain is going to require keeping pike abundance in check, and angler harvest has to be a huge part of that. Pike are great to eat, and by harvesting small pike anglers can help maintain balance in the fishery.”
The TCFLA invites the public to compete in its 2022 Project which begins May 1, opening day of fishing, and will include $25 monthly drawings, the $500 grand prize, and the $300 first prize and $200 second prize.
More information on the 2022 project will be available in April.
