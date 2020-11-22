Three area churches are teaming up again this year to make Christmas merrier for area families.
First Lutheran Church of Hayward, Hayward United Methodist Church and Ascension Episcopal Church are participating in Operation Christmas 2020. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the program will look different this year but will still assist people in need.
“Our goal is to provide a blessed Christmas with all the trimmings to as many as 220 families and individuals,” said Linda Beck.
Each family will receive the following: a basket filled with nonperishable food items; a holiday pie; fudge candy; bags of potatoes and carrots; frozen hamburger; a coupon for a four-pound ham; and fresh fruit.
In addition, each participating child will receive a Christmas gift.
“This is a truly blessed Christmas for those we serve,” Beck said. “We will begin taking telephone calls and completing request forms for food boxes on Nov. 23, with the last day to take requests on Dec. 4.”
Call center hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; call (715) 634-2141.
There will be curbside distribution this year, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
