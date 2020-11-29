Three Menomonie residents have been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of a 37-year-old Hayward man, Bruce McGuigan, who was found deceased at a residence south of Menomonie in Dunn County on Nov. 17.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office took three people into custody in the death: Ryan Steinhoff, 37, Chad Turgeson, 37, and Ashley Gunder, 24.
Steinhoff has been charged with party first degree intentional homicide-use of a dangerous weapon-repeater and three counts of felony bail jumping.
Turgeson has been charged with party to first degree intentional homicide-use of a dangerous weapon-repeater.
Gunder has been charged with party to first degree intentional homicide-use of a dangerous weapon and three counts of felony bail jumping.
Dunn County sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence on 440th Street in Dunn Township to check on the welfare of the occupant on Nov. 17. Deputies found a white male dead, and it was later identified to be McGuigan and the homicide investigation was initiated.
Dun County authorities stated it was determined that McGuigan was picked up in Hayward on Nov. 15 by Steinhoff and Gunder and was brought to Menomonie. All three suspects confirmed that McGuigan was alive when brought to Dunn County. Officials determined he was killed between the late hours of Nov. 16 and possibly into the early morning hours of Nov. 17.
Pathology reports list McGuigan’s death as multiple blunt force injuries. The autopsy also showed that McGuigan was stabbed twice.
According to the suspects' criminal complaints, McGuigan was allegedly beaten over the course of several hours before his death. Investigators also collected what were believed to be weapons used at the scene, including a hammer, knives and a wooden table leg.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, McGuigan was known by at least one of the suspects, and the incident was not random in nature.
The three suspects are being held at the Dunn County Jail.
The incident is still under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol and Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.
