Three Wisconsin State Patrol troopers serving out of the Spooner post have received state life-saving awards for their actions in 2020.
Sgt. Patrick Kraetke, Inspector Martin Messa and Trooper Anthony “Tony” Olson were cited for their professional and decisive actions that ultimately resulted in saving two lives.
On May 13, 2020, Sgt. Kraetke and Inspector Messa responded to a report of a possible heart attack victim in Washburn County. Upon arrival, the officers found a man lying on his back at the intersection of Larson Road and Townline Road, approximately one mile north of Springbrook.
They assessed the victim and were unable to locate a pulse. Both officers administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man for approximately 20 minutes until Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene.
An automated external defibrillator was utilized, and several shocks were administered. His pulse was reestablished, and the man regained consciousness. He was transported by MedFlight to the University of Minnesota Hospital in Duluth, where he recovered from the incident.
On May 10, 2020, Trooper Anthony Olson responded to a residence in Burnett County for a possible heroin overdose. Family members advised that a man was in the bathroom, not breathing and there was a syringe and possibly heroin in the bathroom sink. Trooper Olson located the man on the bathroom floor and noted the subject’s lips and nose were blue, he was not breathing and there was no pulse. Trooper Olson administered a dose of NARCAN and began CPR with the assistance of a St. Croix/Hertel first responder.
CPR was continued and Trooper Olson administered another dose of NARCAN. An automated external defibrillator was applied which advised “No Shock” and the first responders continued CPR until North Memorial emergency medical technicians arrived and took over care. The subject was breathing and had a heartbeat prior to being transported to the Spooner Hospital, where he made a full recovery.
During the annual State Patrol awards ceremony on Feb. 18, conducted virtually, Gov. Tony Evers recognized 77 officers and other patrol employees for their lifesaving efforts and exemplary public service.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson and Supt. Anthony Burrell joined in thanking the award winners for their outstanding service.
“As we present these honors today, we are mindful of the courage and resourcefulness to respond to these situations where you find somebody perhaps on perhaps the worst day of their lives,” Gov. Evers said. “Your willingness and selflessness to face danger in the course of your duties, to serve your fellow Wisconsinites, truly exemplifies the best Wisconsin has to offer.”
“This year, as in no other year of our lives, has underscored just how much we all rely on good public servants, who dedicate their lives to helping people in the toughest emergencies, often times risking their own lives,” Lt. Gov. Barnes said.
“You provide leadership in times of crisis – on duty and off. Your training, experience and compassion make a difference in the lives of our citizens whether at a vehicle crash, a drug overdose, a mental health emergency or apprehending criminals who threaten public safety,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Thompson said.
“While we are not able to meet in person, it’s important that we make opportunities like this, to recognize extraordinary individuals who have carried out their duties under extraordinary circumstances. Your actions have given people a second chance. Your actions have made Wisconsin a safer and better place,” Burrell said.
