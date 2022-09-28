Three area artists – Deanna Persson of Hayward, Tommy Nigbor of Grandview and Christopher Hagaen of Spooner – are featured in the Confluence of Art annual juried art exhibition featuring recent works by the region and nation’s most talented artists.

The exhibit is on view at the James W. Hansen Gallery located in the Pablo Art Center in Eau Claire Wisconsin.

