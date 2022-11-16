...SLICK AND SNOW COVERED ROADS ACROSS NORTHLAND...
Roads are ice and snow covered this morning as previously melted
snow refreezes and is covered with a fresh layer of actively
falling snow. Minnesota and Wisconsin Department of Transportation
road conditions and webcams show covered roadways with snow and
ice. Additionally, actively snowing falling snow may reduce
visibility to less than a mile at times.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations.
Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow
extra time when traveling. Make sure to turn on headlights.
The view from Cathy LaReau’s ATV on a late fall ride in Sawyer County.
I’ve always loved the woods through all its seasons. My childhood summer days were spent climbing old, twisted branches of lofty trees, wading through the murky waters of the Yahara River, catching snakes, turtles and waterbugs, along with watching tadpoles grow into frogs along the ragged shores of the pumphouse pond.
I marveled at how winter changed my woods; deep snow blanketed every forest surface- shiny ice crystals dripping off the tree branches always demanded a close look. I wondered how warm the rabbits were, hiding inside their snow-insulated boughs of field grasses. Many hours were spent searching out and identifying different tracks left by animals scampering across the snow.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.