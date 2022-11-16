A late fall ATV ride

The view from Cathy LaReau’s ATV on a late fall ride in Sawyer County.

 Photo by Cathy LaReau

I’ve always loved the woods through all its seasons. My childhood summer days were spent climbing old, twisted branches of lofty trees, wading through the murky waters of the Yahara River, catching snakes, turtles and waterbugs, along with watching tadpoles grow into frogs along the ragged shores of the pumphouse pond.

I marveled at how winter changed my woods; deep snow blanketed every forest surface- shiny ice crystals dripping off the tree branches always demanded a close look. I wondered how warm the rabbits were, hiding inside their snow-insulated boughs of field grasses. Many hours were spent searching out and identifying different tracks left by animals scampering across the snow.

