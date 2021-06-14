June 18, 1948 — June 6, 2021
Thomas (“Tom”) George Butterfield, 72, originally of Hayward, passed away at his residence in Groveland, Florida, on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Tom was born June 18, 1948, in Stanley, Wisconsin. He was one of nine children of Roscoe L. and Meta Butterfield. Tom grew up in the Moose Lake area and graduated from Hayward High School in 1966. After high school Tom went to Lakeside, California, and worked for Anderson Drilling. There he met Robin Anderson, and they married on May 5, 1970, and moved back to Hayward in 1971, where they had four sons. Back in Hayward, Tom took over his dad’s well drilling business as a third generation well driller.
In addition to drilling thousands of wells around northern Wisconsin, he branched off into environmental drilling projects around the United States, such as drilling through the Navajo Dam in New Mexico, the ELF Project in Clam Lake, a well on Raspberry Island in the Apostle Islands, and several large city wells around the country. Tom was a very innovative person; he designed many of his own tools to help complete difficult projects for himself, and other drillers throughout the years. The water well industry was Tom’s main passion in life, even into retirement. He instilled in his four sons a shared passion for well drilling, a hard-work ethic and a fearless attitude for all things in life.
Tom enjoyed a long “semi” retirement in Florida with his life partner, Jane Neuharth. Together they enjoyed traveling North America in their RV, gardening, boating, visits from family and friends and their dogs.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Janet Klemme.
He is survived by Jane Neuharth of Groveland, Florida; his sons, Travis (Kelley) Butterfield of Hayward, Tyler Butterfield of Wisconsin Dells, Tim Butterfield of St. Croix Falls and Tony (Kelly) Butterfield of Hayward; siblings, Keith Butterfield of Waukesha, Lois (Duane) Jacobson of Waukesha, Joyce (Tom) Baurain of Belton, Missouri, Lloyd (Linda) Butterfield of Hayward, Roscoe C. (Jane) Butterfield of Cottonwood, Arizona, Kathryn (Al Petta) Bailey of Hayward and Forrest (Jan) Butterfield of Mattawan, Michigan; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.