Thomas R. Lang, 76, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Mellen Manor in Mellen.
Tom was born July 21, 1945, in Baraboo, the son of Robert and Roma (Dickson) Lang. Tom graduated from Madison East High School in Madison. It was there he met Susie Yapp, and they were joined in marriage Jan. 29, 1966, in Madison. They moved to Hayward in 1971 and purchased the Dick-Sy Manor from Tom’s grandparents, Royal “Dick” and Syrene “Sy” Dickson. Many great friendships and memories were made over the years.
Over the years, Tom was also employed with Hayward Golf & Tennis, Louisiana Pacific and Sawyer County Resource Center, and operated The Windmill Square and The Wheel-Inn. Tom was involved with Sno-Mads, Sawyer County Snowmobile Alliance, Muskie’s Inc. and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Hayward. He was an avid golfer and a huge stock car racing enthusiast. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, fishing, deer and partridge hunting, trapshooting and was always up for a game of cards.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Schultz, and son, Robert Lang; his four grandchildren, Dylan Schultz, Kelsy Schultz, Carter Lang and Taylor Lang; one great-granddaughter, Mya; one sister, JoAnne Fischl; and several special cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue, in 2011.
Tom’s family is planning a celebration honoring his life to be announced in March.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
