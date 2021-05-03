Thomas Hatfield

February 27, 1964 — April 23, 2021
Thomas C. Hatfield Jr., 57, of Hayward passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Tom was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on Feb. 27, 1964. He lived in Prescott during his high school years and graduated from Prescott High School. When his family relocated to Colorado, Tom attended Colorado State University in wildlife biology. He graduated from the Colorado Institute of Taxidermy and operated Dreaming Badger Taxidermy for several years. He moved back to Wisconsin in 2006. Tom operated Dreaming Badger II Taxidermy in Hayward for the past several years.
Tom was an avid outdoorsman for his whole life and loved hunting and fishing. His intimate knowledge and appreciation of all animals, birds and fish honed his artistic talent in recreating exquisite taxidermy. He loved to share his experiences with his many customers and friends.
Tom is survived by his son, Alec Hatfield, and granddaughter Aspen of Bryan, Texas; his mother and father, Sharon and Tom Hatfield Sr. of Muscatine; his sister, Jill Hatfield-Emery and Jason of Longmont, Colorado; best friend, Jim Baker of Prescott; and many extended family members and friends.
No services are planned at this time.
