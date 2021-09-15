Thomas Edward Loebaka (Tom) age 82, of Hayward, WI transitioned to be with his wife Diane Loebaka on Monday, August 30, 2021, at his home.
Thomas E. Loebaka was born June 3, 1939 in Joliet, Illinois, the son of Stanley and Emily (Jungels) Loebaka. Tom was raised in Joliet, where he graduated from high school in 1957. Soon after graduation Tom join the Army, where he served four years as a reserve. Tom than began his career at Fitzgerald’s Furniture Store. Tom had his own business, Loebaka’s Carpet and Flooring. Tom lived in Wilmington, Illinois, until he began building his home on the Chippewa Flowage next to his parents’ resort (Loebaka’s Resort) in 1978. This is where he resided full time with his mother ,Emily, beginning in 1984. Tom continued his business in Hayward as an independent contractor with Heart of the North. He also worked for his brother-in-law, Bernard, and sister ,Kathy (Loebaka) Tworek, at the Moccasin Bar and Hayward Inn, as well as doing other jobs.
Tom married his beautiful wife, Diane Rose Hanham, on Sept. 27, 1986. They were married for 28 beautiful years before Diane was called home. Tom always had a passion for hunting ducks, deer, pheasants and geese. He would spend hours fishing with his wife and family on the Chippewa Flowage. Tom enjoyed volunteering with his wife for Fishing Has No Boundaries. He worked for over 20 years as a chef for LCO Casino until he retired in 2016. Tom dearly loved his wife and children.
Tom is survived by his three children, Tina Metzger-Braxton of Beloit, Charles Metzger of Sarona and Nancy Clute of Hayward; nine grandchildren, Desiree, Corey, Courtney, Allen, Jordan, Taylor, Alex, Trini-Tee and Tre-Anna; nine great-grandchildren; three siblings, Kathleen (Bernard) Tworek of Hayward, Stanley (Donna) Loebaka of Iowa City, Iowa, and Carole (Charles) Greer of Morris, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Diane.
A private family gathering to celebrate his life will be held a later date.
Online condolences maybe shared with Tom’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.