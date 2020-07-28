Barron County Public Health

A third person in Barron County has passed away from complications caused by COVID-19. The individual was in their 70s with underlying health conditions.

“This is a sad day for Barron County but also an important reminder to our community to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent further deaths,” said Health Officer Laura Sauve.

Barron County Public Health urges community members to help to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms, wear a cloth mask when in public and wash your hands often. Avoid any unnecessary travel and do not gather with those who do not live in your home. Businesses are strongly encouraged to follow guidance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Cooperation (WEDC) https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/.

Testing for COVID-19 is available at all local clinics. If you get sick, stay home and call your doctor before going in.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

