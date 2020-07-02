Approximately 50 people came out to show their support for law enforcement today, Thursday, July 2, in the City of Hayward near the intersection of Highways 27 and 63.
Many said they wanted law enforcement to know there is public support for them and understand the difficulties of their duties.
Most of those interviewed by the Sawyer County Record say recent protests around the country after the death of George Floyd, 46, who died in the custody of City of Minneapolis Police on May 25, has unjustly tainted all law enforcement because of a few "bad apples."
Read more about this event and comments from those who attended in next week's Sawyer County Record.
