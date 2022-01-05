Therese “Tess” Yuknis, 88, our Little Polka Princess, passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, at Northern Lights Health Services in Washburn.
Tess loved her family and friends, her church, her house, her flowers and polka music. She lived her life her way.
She is survived by her sons, Terry (Erin) Yuknis and Gregg Yuknis, both of Hayward; and her grandchildren, Jarrett and Bailey Yuknis.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Leonard; her daughter, Cheryl; and many family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Northern Lights Services, 706 Bratley Dr., Washburn, WI 54891.
The family would like to thank the staff at Northern Lights, who treated Tess like their own family; Mike Kelsey, for his guidance and advice; Tim and Leslie Bratley of the Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland; and all the family and friends who sent cards, reached out to the family and prayed for Tess.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
