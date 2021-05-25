September 22, 1956 — May 23, 2021
Therese (“Teri”) M. Heath, 64, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her residence in Stone Lake, after a courageous but brief battle of a rare brain disease.
She was born Sept. 22, 1956, in St. Paul, where she was adopted and raised by Myron and Audrey (Valiquette) Johnson. Teri was raised in Minnesota, spending her childhood in St. Cloud, Pearl Lake and Cold Spring. In 1978 she moved to northern Wisconsin, where she settled and raised her four daughters on a 160-acre hobby farm. Teri was always a hard worker — a bus driver for Winter School, a partner in the Happy Tomato store and a co-owner of the Ojibwa Service and H & H Trucking in Ojibwa. Teri always had an entrepreneurial spirit and was fearless in her endeavors, which led her to her dream job as a Realtor in 2002. In 2005, she achieved her license as a broker and continued on to her success as she purchased her first brokerage business in Stone Lake — Northwest Wisconsin Realty Team in 2018. She was very passionate about her real estate, and loved working with her agents as she also considered them family. Teri was a devoted leader and truly cared about the team she had built in her career.
Teri enjoyed good music and played both piano and guitar. She had a passion for trivia and often hosted and attended trivia nights at several places with family and friends. She had a deep love for nature and an appreciation for the environment, along with hobbies that included gardening and planting, and probably spent way too much money feeding her beloved birds. Most of all, her family was the center of her world. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and a dear friend to many. Her love and kindness were so rare and truly irreplaceable.
She is survived by her daughters, Paige Heath of Hayward, Alexa (Heath) Dennis of Eau Claire, Amy Heath of Eau Claire and Stacy Heath of Butternut; her grandchildren, Maxton, Brylee, Landon, Andrew, Morgan and Curtis; her brother, Thomas M. Johnson of St. Cloud, Minnesota; and many dear family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Teri was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Molly.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Service held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hayward, where visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of Mass. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. at Red School House Wines, aka “The Wine Shop” in Stone Lake. Please come celebrate the amazing life of Teri.
Given Teri’s bright and beautiful soul, bright and beautiful colors are encouraged to be worn for her service and Celebration of Life.
Interment will be held privately in St. Boniface Cemetery in Cold Spring, Minnesota, at a later date.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
