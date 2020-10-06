A demolition crew began razing the former Northern Lakes Co-op mall building on Highway 63 in Hayward Tuesday morning, Oct. 6. A workman said the demolition is expected to take a week. Kwik Trip has purchased the property and plans to construct a second Hayward convenience store and gas station there in 2021.
