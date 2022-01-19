Theodore ‘Ted’ Schwenker

Theodore “Ted” W. Schwenker, 86, of Hayward passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Water’s Edge Senior Living Center.
Ted was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Burlington, Iowa, a son of the late Norman Schwenker and Florence (Max) Schwenker. He graduated in 1954 from Burlington High School, where he participated in track, football and baseball. In 1955 Ted enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. On April 19, 1958, he was united in marriage to Charlotte (Cline) Schwenker. They enjoyed over 55 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2013.
While in the Air Force, Ted was stationed at Iwo Jima AFB. He was a trained weather observer and a quality supervisor providing weather reports to pilots. Stateside he continued as a weather observer stationed in Mobile, Alabama. Airman 1st Class Schwenker was honorably discharged on Nov. 30, 1958. He used his G.I. Bill to enroll in the University of Minnesota-St. Paul forestry-building materials undergraduate studies. Following graduation, Ted worked in the construction industry until he began with New York Life Insurance Company as a licensed agent in the early 1970s. He remained with NYL even after his retirement as an active licensed agent.
Volunteering brought Ted a continued sense of purpose when Hayward became his permanent residence in 1996. He enjoyed working with the American Legion, United Methodist Church, Couderay Waters, Fishing Has No Boundaries, American Birkebeiner, Lumberjack World Championships and Ruby’s Pantry.
He is survived by his four children, Timothy (Emily) Schwenker of West Lakeland, Minnesota, Sally Schwenker of Buckeye, Arizona, Jane (Timothy) Eilts of Cottage Grove, Minnesota, and Molly (Matthew) Krueger of Green Bay; four grandchildren, Brittany (Alec) Gulbranson, Danielle, Caleb and Brandon; and his great-grandchild, Liam.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ted was preceded in death by his 2-year-old brother, Richard Schwenker, who died before Ted was born.
A memorial service celebrating Ted’s life was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Hayward United Methodist Church in Hayward with Rev. J. Samuel Subramanian officiating and music provided by Jan Erickson and Ken Frame. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service. Private burial will be held at a later date at Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington, Iowa.
Per Ted’s request, memorials may be directed to Hayward United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank his many medical care providers and members of the Hayward community who helped him every day as he went “out and about.”
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.