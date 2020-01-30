The Year of the ... Radish?

Cable Community Farm names radish its Veggie of the Year
The Cable Community Farm has announced that the Vegetable of the Year for 2020 will be the radish.
Jackie Kruse, a member of the Vegetable of the Year committee since its inception in 2015, explained that the campaign is a takeoff on the “one book, one community” concept that many communities have adopted to boost community literacy. She said bringing the community together around growing a single vegetable boosts community health by encouraging people to share growing tips, recipes and their enthusiasm about growing a single vegetable. Ultimately, encouraging people to grow some of their own food leads to a more resilient and inclusive food system.
“Radishes are so easy to grow, sprouting in just a few days and they’re ready to eat in 21 days,” Kruse said. “They are also very versatile. Radishes can be eaten raw, roasted, sautéed or pickled. You can even eat the greens!”
Radishes also are an excellent source of antioxidants, electrolytes, minerals, vitamins and dietary fiber. With lots of Vitamin C and just 19 calories in a cup of sliced radishes, they are a nutrient-dense, low-calorie addition to any diet.
The Cable Community Farm is grateful for the support of the “Local Business Heroes,” local businesses that are committed to promoting local food production and healthy eating in the community. This year’s sponsors include Arm & Hammer Builders, the Brick House Café, Cable Chiropractic, Cable Lumber & Home, Cable Natural History Museum, Hayward Community Credit Union, Lakewoods Resort, Mark Rasmussen Excavating, Northern Native Plantscapes, Redbery Books, Rondeau’s Shopping Center, Start Line Inn and Velo Cafe.
As part of the Vegetable of the Year promotion, the Cable Community Farm will be distributing 1,000 packets of radish seed, along with planting instructions, throughout the community. Free seed packets will be available at local businesses and will be given to all Drummond School elementary students. Any remaining seed packets will be given out during Cable’s July 4th parade.
In conjunction with the annual promotion, local artist Mimi Crandall, who also is part of the farm leadership team, has created a colorful pastel and watercolor rendition of radishes, which will be used in the promotional materials for the campaign. Titled “First Up, Radishes,” the painting depicts bright red radishes springing up from the dirt.
For more information and to keep current with growing tips and recipes for radishes, find the Cable Community Farm on Facebook or contact Katie Hancock at (715) 798-5244.
