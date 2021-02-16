MADISON — Wisconsin hospitals and health systems are being notified by patients of fraudulent calls they are receiving claiming to be from hospital representatives seeking personal health information and other sensitive data.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association and Wisconsin Department of Trade Agriculture and Consumer Protection (DATCP) remind Wisconsinites not to respond to such unsolicited requests of personal information, whether they are made over the phone or through text or email.
Examples of information requested in the fraudulent calls include Medicare account numbers, family medical history and recent medical equipment purchases — all of which can be used for identity theft.
Those who receive such a call, text or email should not respond. Do not click on links or open attachments from suspicious sources. When in doubt, contact the hospital at a verified telephone number or through another legitimate channel to seek clarification.
For more information on what to do if you fall victim to an identity theft scam, visit the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection website at datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Publications/Phishing402.aspx.
