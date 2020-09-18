Telemark Redevelopment, LLC (TR) is notifying the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) this week of its intention to withdraw TR’s $1 million package offer to purchase the resort and ski hill portion of Telemark Resort.
The offer, made last June, was to work in tandem with ABSF’s purchase of the entire resort, which is currently owned by Mt. Telemark Partners LLC, who purchased the property in 2013.
TR chairman Jim Kelley said that “TR feels that its vision for the old Telemark Resort and that of the ABSF are very different both in size and scope as well as in the timeline for completion.
“TR still believes in the Telemark region as a true destination attracting visitors from a more expanded market and is ripe for sustainable economic growth,” Kelley said.
“New Locations for a new more exciting year-round project have been identified and is in final discussions for the new projects expected to close by end of this year,” Kelley added.He said that an announcement will be mde within the next 60 days outlining TR’s new projects. TR is prevented from discussing any further details by agreements with the current landowners and financial partners, Kelley said.
