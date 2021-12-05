Bidabinukwe
‘Daybreak Woman’
January 30, 1990 — December 1, 2021
Tawny M. Saltz, 31, of Lac Courte Oreilles, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Tawny Marie Saltz was born Jan. 30, 1990, in Hayward, the daughter of Jeffrey Scott Saltz and Michelle Lynn Carley. She graduated from LCO High School in 2008 and then studied to be a veterinary technician at Penn Foster. On Dec. 27, 2016, Tawny was united in marriage to Scott Westbrock. They had two children, Micah and Mila, whom she loved more than anything. She was also an avid lover of animals. Tawny was a hostess at the Steakhouse, a pharmacy technician at Walgreens, a server at the Sevenwinds Casino and most recently a server at Lost Land Lake Lodge.
She is survived by her husband, Scott; son, Micah; daughter, Mila; father, Jeffrey; grandparents, Richard and Teresa Carley; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tawny was preceded in death by her mother, Michelle; grandmother, Carol Beaudion; great-grandparents, Beverly and Joseph Trepania; and uncle, Robert Saltz Sr.
The funeral service was held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 6, at Pineview Funeral Service with Gary Quaderer officiating. Burial was in Round Lake Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Honorary casket bearers were Micah Westbrock, Mila Westbrock, Linda DeNasha, Howard Saltz Jr., Richard Carley and Teresa Carley.
Casket bearers were Ryan Carley, Kyle Gougé, Brian Lindgren, Nathan Miller, Kevin Saltz and Scott Westbrock.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
