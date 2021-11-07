When we dig the first carrots from the garden, it’s like unearthing buried treasure — especially when it’s the beautiful rainbow carrots that come up orange, white, yellow and pink. Of course, it’s tempting just to brush one off and start munching, right in the patch. Rainbow carrots are not long keepers, so it’s good to enjoy them while they’re fresh.
This week, Chef Kara’s recipe uses many flavors of the season paired with our grass-fed beef. Feel free to switch around the veggies with what you have in your CSA share or coming out of your own garden.
Beef and Fall Veggie Stir Fry
1 beef round steak, thinly sliced
½ red onion, sliced
4 carrots, sliced
1 bunch Swiss chard, stems chopped and leaves sliced, separated
1 small head cauliflower, cut into small florets
4 garlic cloves, minced and divided
1 zucchini, sliced
½ green bell pepper, sliced
2 Tbsp unagi sauce or soy sauce
4 Tbsp oil, divided
½ cup chicken broth
Directions: In a skillet over medium-high heat, cook the onion, half of the garlic, and carrots in half of the oil for 5 minutes. Add the Swiss chard stems, cauliflower, zucchini and peppers, and cook until just tender (about 8 minutes), covering for a few minutes to steam the veggies. Add the Swiss chard greens and chicken broth, and cover for 2 minutes. Remove the lid and cook off the excess liquid.
Meanwhile, in another skillet, heat the remaining oil and garlic over medium-high heat. Add the strips of beef and cook for about 5 minutes. Add the soy or unagi sauce and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring often. Place the veggie medley in a bowl and pour the beef mixture over the top. Serves deliciously with rice, if desired.
Laura and Kara Berlage are co-owners of Farmstead Creamery & Café, a farm-to-table destination on their family’s historic homestead in the Chequamegon National Forest. www.farmsteadcreamery.com (715) 462-3453
