In yet another act of inspiring generosity, a local restaurant/supper club has stepped forward and offered 100 healthcare workers a free meal.
On Wednesday, April 1, Tally Ho Supper Club owners Tom Flavin and David McClain, along with family and staff, appeared with large boxes of dishes prepared at the supper club for distribution at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital, Essentia Health Clinic and Northlakes Community Clinic.
They came with cartons filled with dinner salad, cups of vegetable soup and plates of pasta and crab meat salads and chicken, along with homemade wild rice cranberry bread.
Flavin said the restaurant wanted to show its appreciation for the healthcare workers.
“We feel they are at the front line of our community today, and they are working every day,” he said, “and I feel that they deserve recognition, and they deserve something from us for everything they are doing for the community.”
“We wanted to show our appreciation,” added McClain.
Flavin acknowledge his business, like other restaurants, has been hurt since Gov. Evers’ Safer At Home initiative has been in place, but the owners still wanted to show their support for the healthcare workers.
“We believe in giving back to the community,” he said. “We believe in giving back to the elderly and the children. Every year we do gift bags for the elderly at the nursing homes, and this was something we could do for the hospital and for the workers who are in the line of fires.”
