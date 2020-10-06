The parking lot is full of vehicles, but the new Taco Bell on Rice Lake's south side is not open for business yet. Training of employees is happening this week and next with its opening to the public on Oct. 16 with both walk in and drive-thru options. At 11 E. Burton St., it is between Auto Zone and Farm and Fleet.

The Chicago-based real estate developer GW Properties purchased the 1-acre parcel June 23. Rick Nader, president of Pacific Bells, a restaurant franchiser, expects 30-35 positions, mostly 30 hours a week, to be filled including six or seven management positions.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

