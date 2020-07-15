A two-vehicle T-bone type crash occurred at the junction of U.S. Hwy. 63 and Main Street in Hayward at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 15.
One car reportedly was crossing Hwy. 63 from South Main toward Main Street when it collided with a car that was northbound on Hwy. 63. Airbags were deployed in one car and there were severe damages. A Sawyer County ambulance responded to the scene, along with city police and Hayward firefighters for traffic control.
