Crash on Hwy. 27 bridge in Hayward

EMTs and officers examine a car involved in a crash on the Hwy. 27 Namekagon River bridge in Hayward Saturday morning, Nov. 7.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

A driver fleeing at high speed from law enforcement officers crashed into a pickup truck on the Hwy. 27 bridge in Hayward around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, and was subsequently apprehended.

The driver of the blue Ford Focus reportedly was being pursued on Hwy. 77 east of Hayward, westbound toward Hayward, traveling at speeds up to 100 mph. The driver turned onto Railroad Street, then onto Hwy. 27 South, where he crashed into a pickup truck driven by Hayward resident Randy Hill. Officers responded to the vicinity and the suspect was apprehended.

Also responding to the scene were a Sawyer County ambulance and the Town of Hayward Fire Department.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments