Susan Carolyn Lein, 72, a resident of Stone Lake, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2021, surrounded by family and loved ones.
She is survived by her husband, Curtiss Lein; her children, Cyndi (David) Kuhnert, Stephanie (Damian) Duncan, Matthew Lein, Rebecca Lein (Michael Giovannetti) and Brian Lein; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Casey) Galerneau, Katherine (Aaron) Rossman, Amanda (Sean) Hasselstrom, Joseph Kuhnert, Anissa Duncan and Adrian Duncan; great-grandchildren, McKenna and Preston Rossman and Kenneth and Liliana Galerneau; sister, Kathy (Mike) Obeidzinski; her beloved cat, Lulu; and many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sandra Keogh; and nephew, Daniel Keogh.
Susan was born Dec. 7, 1948, to Arvo and Violet Wilson. She graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 1971 with a degree in English and journalism. She earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of North Dakota School of Law, with distinction, in 1983. Upon graduating, she relocated to Hayward, and has practiced law alongside her husband and son at Lein Law Offices, LLP. She has also served as Sawyer County Family Court Commissioner. Beyond her accolades, she was most proud of her five children.
Susan was an avid traveler with a yearly trip to Mexico always on her mind. When not in Mexico, she was already planning her next trip to Mexico with those she loved.
She will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all who knew her.
The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bratley-Nelson Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asks that donations be given to the Northwoods Humane Society in Hayward.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.