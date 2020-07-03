Downtown Hayward has unveiled a new street piano attraction for visitors. The piano is located on Second Street near James Netz Photography and West’s Dairy.
The idea to bring a street piano to Hayward evolved from a brainstorming session with members of the Chamber of Commerce and Business Improvement District. City Alderman Jim Miller was introduced to street pianos on a recent family trip to Niagara Falls. He noted his kids and others were immediately drawn to it. A ‘play me, I’m yours’ initiative has placed hundreds of public pianos throughout the U.S and thousands worldwide.
“A street piano is a fun, inexpensive community project. It’s interactive art,” said Miller. “Once we got the idea, things came together pretty quickly. This falls right in line with our community goals of Placemaking. It will be one of many ‘bread crumbs’ that draw visitors through downtown and enhance their experience.“
A couple from Duluth graciously donated their piano for the project. Design and decoration was provided by See My Art (SMART), a local not-for-profit that empowers and support people with disabilities through art. Directed by local artist and art therapist Sara Balbin, the mission of SMART is to open doors and unlock minds by providing public venues on land and online for displaying art by individuals with all disabilities, and by educating the public about the health benefits of artistic expression. Balbin noted “The community keeps SMART strong by getting to know our artist’s at Community Events, purchasing original SMART note cards, and becoming Members.”
“The placement of this piano is one of many exciting and creative things that the Downtown Hayward BID will be doing to enhance our visitors experience in Downtown Hayward. The piano has only been in place a few days and it’s a huge hit, being play almost nonstop”, said James Netz, Downtown Hayward BID Board President.
Pianists are encouraged to share their performances with friends on social media by ‘checking in’ to the Hayward street piano with the Business Improvement District’s hashtag #DowntownHayward.
