Lilah Kay Ahmed
November 2, 2021
Ella May Turner and Benjamin Habib Ahmed of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Lilah Kay Ahmed.
Lilah was born at 10:41 a.m. Nov. 2, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 18-3/4 inches long.
She joins siblings Audrina Rose and Ezekiel Louis Ahmed. Grandparents are Heather Laakson, Chris Laakson, Melissa Ahmed and Habib Ahmed.
