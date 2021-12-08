Scarlett Denise Dauphinais
November 14, 2021
Lauren Ashley Kakazu and Brent Lee Dauphinais of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Scarlett Denise Dauphinais.
Scarlett was born at 5:06 a.m. Nov. 14, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds and was 19 inches long.
She joins a brother, Nova Jay Dauphinais. Grandparents are Susan Quagon, Marla Carley, Lance Carley and Edwin Kakazu.
Myla Beth Froemel
November 22, 2021
Tysa and Travis Froemel of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Myla Beth Froemel.
Myla was born at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 22, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
She joins siblings Levi and Carter Froemel. Grandparents are Debbi Houston and Guy Houston, Carol Mittlesdorf and Dave and Eileen Froemel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.