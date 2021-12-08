Myla Beth Froemel

Scarlett Denise Dauphinais

November 14, 2021

Lauren Ashley Kakazu and Brent Lee Dauphinais of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Scarlett Denise Dauphinais.

Scarlett was born at 5:06 a.m. Nov. 14, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds and was 19 inches long.

She joins a brother, Nova Jay Dauphinais. Grandparents are Susan Quagon, Marla Carley, Lance Carley and Edwin Kakazu.

Myla Beth Froemel

November 22, 2021

Tysa and Travis Froemel of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Myla Beth Froemel.

Myla was born at 8:13 a.m. Nov. 22, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

She joins siblings Levi and Carter Froemel. Grandparents are Debbi Houston and Guy Houston, Carol Mittlesdorf and Dave and Eileen Froemel.

