Josephine Graese Hager

Josephine Graese Hager

July 6, 2021

Mary and Matthew Hager of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Josephine Graese Hager.

Josephine was born at 6:40 p.m. July 6, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pound and was 19 inches long.

Grandparents are Michael and Judy Graese and Michael and Laura Hager.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments