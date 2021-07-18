Josephine Graese Hager
July 6, 2021
Mary and Matthew Hager of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Josephine Graese Hager.
Josephine was born at 6:40 p.m. July 6, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pound and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Michael and Judy Graese and Michael and Laura Hager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.