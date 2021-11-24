Sofia Nicole Pilapil Kurzawski

November 15, 2021

Sheryl and Vic Kurzawski of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Sofia Nicole Pilapil Kurzawski.

Sofia Nicole was born at 7:50 a.m. Nov. 15, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital.

She joins sister Samantha Cady Pilapil Kurzawski. Grandparents are Araceli Toquero Pilapil and Donald Joseph Kurzawski.

Scarlett Denis Dauphinais

November 14, 2021

Lauren Ashley Kakazu and Brent Lee Dauphinais of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Scarlett Denis Dauphinais.

Scarlett was born at 5:06 a.m. Nov. 14, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds and was 19 inches long.

She joins a sister, Nova Joy Dauphinais. Grandparents are Susan Quagon, Marla Carley, Lance Carley and Edwin Kakazu.

Ella Alberta Dishaw

November 13, 2021

Jamie Lynn Fleming and Robert Lloyd Dishaw Sr. of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Ella Alberta Dishaw.

Ella was born at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 13, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

She joins siblings Kylie, Alianna, Chloe, Briella, Sophia, Harlie and Robert Jr. Grandparents are Mike Fleming, Laurie Sutton, Linda Hollen and Robert “Big Bob” Dishaw.

Lilah Kay Ahmed

November 2, 2021

Ella May Turner and Benjamin Habib Ahmed of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Lilah Kay Ahmed.

Lilah was born at 10:41 a.m. Nov. 2, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 18-3/4 inches long.

She joins siblings Audrina Rose and Ezekiel Louis Ahmed. Grandparents are Heather Laakson, Chris Laakson, Melissa Ahmed and Habib Ahmed.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments