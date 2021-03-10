Henry Ryan Springer
January 31, 2021
Breanna (Rogers) Springer and Ryan Springer of Zimmerman, Minnesota, announce the birth of their son, Henry Ryan Springer.
Henry was born at 10:53 a.m. Jan. 31, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. He weighed 7 pounds and was 19.5 inches long.
Great-grandparents are Henry and Darlene Strand of Hayward and grandparents are Sonya Strand, Dave Rogers and Kenny and Kim Springer.
