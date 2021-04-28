Nisway Christine Jack

April 19, 2021

Mary Ann Barber and Leon Jack of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Nisway Christine Jack.

Nisway was born at 7:55 a.m. April 19, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She joins siblings Ikarrius Beedle and Righteous Trepanier. Grandparents are Angela Miller, Robert Barber, Charro Lynk-Jack and Frederick Jack.

