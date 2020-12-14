Armani Blu Ivy Benjamin
November 28, 2020
Feather Star Jack and Samuel Eugene Benjamin of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Armani Blu Ivy Benjamin.
Armani was born at 6:51 p.m. Nov. 28, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Rachael Jack, Jonathan Gougé and Misty Belisle.
Asherion Eligah Slayton-Wood
November 27, 2020
Amber Storm Wood and Charles Eugene Slayton of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Asherion Eligah Slayton-Wood.
Asherion was born at 12:13 p.m. Nov. 27, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 inches long.
He joins sibling Elizabeth Wood. Grandparents are Shlene Demarr, Rico Sandchez, Norma Rohlfing and Steve Oberholtzer.
Nora Jean Parr
Ben William Parr
November 16, 2020
Allison Kay Parr and Jonathan William Parr of Hayward announce the birth of twins, a daughter and son, Nora Jean Parr and Ben William Parr.
The twins were born on Nov. 16, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. Ben, who was born at 3:42 p.m., weighed 4 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18 inches long. Nora, who was born at 3:43 p.m., weighed 3 pounds, 10 ounces and was 17 inches long.
Grandparents are Stacey Hessel, Gary and Lori Hessel, and Ben and Cheri Parr.
Milana Dee Rose Froemel
December 4, 2020
Nicolle V. Tomasevich and Otto Jon Froemel of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Milana Dee Rose Froemel.
Milana was born at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 2020, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 15.5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Vadim Tomasevich, Tatyana Tomasevich and Katie Froemel.
Emmalyn Rebecca Sullivan
Kayleigh Kristine Butler and Isaiah Wayne Sullivan of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Emmalyn Rebecca Sullivan.
Emmalyn was born at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Larry Butler Jr., Jessia Carley, Mary Sullivan and Steven Martinson.
