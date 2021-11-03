Athena Lee Sullivan

October 14, 2021

Jennifer Lee Henriksen and Anthony William Sullivan of Eau Claire announce the birth of their daughter, Athena Lee Sullivan.

Athena was born at 7:57 a.m. Oct. 14, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

She joins a sister, Madisen Henrickson. Grandparents are Janet Henricksen, Myrna Huber and Cheryl Helsper.

