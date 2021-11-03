Athena Lee Sullivan
October 14, 2021
Jennifer Lee Henriksen and Anthony William Sullivan of Eau Claire announce the birth of their daughter, Athena Lee Sullivan.
Athena was born at 7:57 a.m. Oct. 14, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
She joins a sister, Madisen Henrickson. Grandparents are Janet Henricksen, Myrna Huber and Cheryl Helsper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.