Bella Lynn Miller
March 24, 2021
Brandie Lynn Boswell and Ricky Lee Miller of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Bella Lynn Miller.
Bella was born at 5:58 p.m. March 24, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long.
She joins siblings Bentley and Blaise Rose Boswell. Grandparents are Andrea Cadenthin, Terrance Boswell Jr., Michelle Miller and Brian Miller.
Aylah Margaret Perkins-Vittorio
March 25, 2021
Autumn Lynn Perkins and Thomas Vittorio of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Aylah Margaret Perkins-Vittorio.
Aylah was born at 10:54 p.m. March 25, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Ron Perkins, Stacie Perkins, Dean Magariner and Theresa O’Brien.
Ember Kristy Dezotell
March 30, 2021
Darien and Matthew Dezotell of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Ember Kristy Dezotell.
Ember was born at 1:38 a.m. March 30, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 9.3 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Chad Thorhaug, Jenny Thorhaug, Linda Dezotell and Jerry Dezotell.
