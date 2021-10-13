Henry Jon Froemel

September 23, 2021

Sara and Philip Froemel of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Henry Jon Froemel.

Henry was born at 3:24 p.m. Sept. 23, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 3.4 ounces and was 20-1/4 inches long.

Grandparents are DJ Aderman, Kari Aderman, David Froemel and Eileen Froemel.

