Evanlee Veronica Warner
January 6, 2022
Jamie V. Lepley and Reid L. Warner of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Evanlee Veronica Warner.
Evanlee was born at 9:12 a.m. Jan. 6, 2022, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 18-3/4 inches long.
She joins siblings Troy, Trent and Trevor Isham. Grandparents are Connie Lepley, Ann Schweiger and Casey Warner.
