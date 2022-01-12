Dorothea Maria Corbine

December 26, 2021

Patricia L. Corbine of Hayward announces the birth of her daughter, Dorothea Maria Corbine.

Dorothea was born at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 26, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

She joins siblings Anthony, Phoenix and Aliah. Grandparents are Rick and Roberta.

