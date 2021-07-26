Greyson Ezekiel Bird

July 18, 2021

Savannah Rose Wilder and Woody Bird of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Greyson Ezekiel Bird.

Greyson was born at 6:51 a.m. July 18, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds and was 20.5 inches long.

Grandparents are Shannon Arthur, John Wilbur, Cody Taylor and Woody Bird Sr.

Ava Marie LeBlanc

July 22, 2021

Caitlyn and Matthew LeBlanc of Hayward announced the birth of their daughter, Ava Marie LeBlanc.

Ava was born at 9:04 a.m. July 22, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 21.8 inches long.

Grandparents are Mark and Sherry Beckman and Jon and Peggy LeBlanc.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments