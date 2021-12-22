Sirena Brooke Van Eck and Roxanne Alice Van Eck

December 15, 2021

Nicole and Chad Van Eck of Spooner announce the birth of their twin daughters, Sirena Brooke Van Eck and Roxanne Alice Van Eck.

Sirena was born at 6:15 p.m. at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. She weighed 4 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18 inches long. Roxanne was born at 6:33 p.m. Dec. 15, 2021. She weighed 4 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 17 inches long.

Adalynn Lou Pendleton

December 18, 2021

Shannon and Justin Pendleton of Birchwood announced the birth of their daughter, Adalynn Lou Pendleton.

Adalynn was born at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 18, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 18¼ inches long.

