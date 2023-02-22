Noah James Sullivan
February 9, 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, mainly this afternoon. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on what they estimate is the economic impact of the annual American Birkebeiner to Sawyer County.
