Jack Aldo Brown

May 17, 2021

Renee (Clapero) Brown and Patrick Brown of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Jack Aldo Brown.

Jack was born at 9:23 p.m. May 17, 2021, at Lakeview Medical Center in Rice Lake. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

Grandparents are Arden and Eileen Clapero of Mellen and Emmett and Jean Brown of Hayward.

Briella Jade Taylor

June 2, 2021

Natalie R. Hamilton and Rueben I. Taylor of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Briella Jade Taylor.

Briella was born at 1:36 p.m. June 2, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 7.1 ounces, and was 19-3/4 inches long.

She joins sibling Aubrey Miller. Grandparents are Reone Rusk, James Hamilton and Cheyenne Taylor.

Nihilus Edward Thomas

June 6, 2021

Darien Lynn Taylor and Vince Edward Thomas of Hayward announce the birth of their son, Nihilus Edward Thomas.

Nihilus was born at 2:06 p.m. June 6, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long.

He joins siblings Audrina Rose and Ezekiel Louis Ahmed. Grandparents are Dalana White, Louis Taylor, Myron Thomas and Nora Murphy.

