Jordyn Renae Grover

January 19, 2021

Christine Marcia Grover and Anthony Gouge of Hayward announce the birth of their daughter, Jordyn Renae Grover.

Jordyn was born at 11:01 a.m. Jan. 19, 2021, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

She joins siblings Terrence and Kehlani Delcampo, Raelyn Grover and Alana, Anthony Jr. and Nancy Gouge. Grandparents are Elaine Saltz, Ronald Bildeau, Lorraine Gouge and Jim Gouge.

