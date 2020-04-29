Stork Report: William St. Germaine

April 21, 2020
William Francis St. Germaine was born at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. The son of Nina Marie Bunker and William Francis St. Germaine of Couderay, William weighed 9 pounds 8 ounces at birth and was 20 ¼ inches long.
William joins siblings Peyton, Chloe Roach, Jasmine, Jay Leiya and Avianna. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Cadotte and Ryan Bunker. Paternal grandparents are Alan LaRush, Barbara LaRush, and Jeffrey St. Germaine.
