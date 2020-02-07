January 28, 2020
Ryley and McKayla Holden announce the birth of their son, Warren Greg Holden.
Warren was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota on Jan. 28, 2020. He weighed 8 pounds, 4.1 ounces.
He joins a brother, John Derrick Holden, 17 months. Grandparents are Kurt and Debra Proctor of Hayward, Wisconsin; Greg and Tami Holden of Spooner, Wisconsin; and Derrick and Sue Olson of Sarona, Wisconsin.
Great-grandparents are Mary Olson of Sarona, Wisconsin; Robert Sigmund, Sr. of Sarona, Wisconsin; and Karen Sigmund of Spooner, Wisconsin.
